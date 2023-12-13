Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group comprises about 1.5% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,289,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,915 shares of company stock worth $5,819,695. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

NYSE:HIG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.95. The company had a trading volume of 175,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,785. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $80.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average of $72.85. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 25.79%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

