Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000.

EMXC traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.87. 110,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,555. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $54.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

