Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 148 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 5.1% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.08. 3,974,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,649,820. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.43 and its 200 day moving average is $182.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

