Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,730 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,901,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,290.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,344 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,108,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $450,221,000 after buying an additional 772,279 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $921,914,000 after buying an additional 731,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Northern Trust by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,287,000 after acquiring an additional 689,920 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler bought 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler acquired 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,520.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael O’grady bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,307,612.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,490. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.33. 63,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.14. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 56.93%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

