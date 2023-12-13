HC Wainwright Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2027 earnings estimates for Poseida Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, December 11th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now expects that the company will earn ($1.03) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.12). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Poseida Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Poseida Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24. Poseida Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.25.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Poseida Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.00% and a negative net margin of 264.07%. The business had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million.

Institutional Trading of Poseida Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,979,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,976,000 after purchasing an additional 86,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 174.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,184,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,442 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 21.1% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 3,567,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 622,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 79.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,384,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,216 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 984.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,646,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-ALLO1, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

