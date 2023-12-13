Head-To-Head Review: Regional Management (NYSE:RM) and KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF)

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) and KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.3% of Regional Management shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Regional Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Regional Management and KRUK Spólka Akcyjna, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regional Management 0 3 0 0 2.00 KRUK Spólka Akcyjna 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Regional Management presently has a consensus target price of $31.67, suggesting a potential upside of 35.56%. Given Regional Management’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Regional Management is more favorable than KRUK Spólka Akcyjna.

This table compares Regional Management and KRUK Spólka Akcyjna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regional Management 4.78% 8.95% 1.65% KRUK Spólka Akcyjna N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Regional Management and KRUK Spólka Akcyjna’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regional Management $507.19 million 0.45 $51.22 million $2.69 8.68 KRUK Spólka Akcyjna N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Regional Management has higher revenue and earnings than KRUK Spólka Akcyjna.

Summary

Regional Management beats KRUK Spólka Akcyjna on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products. The company also provides insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. In addition, its loans are sourced through branches, centrally-managed direct mail campaigns, and digital partners, as well as its consumer website. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, South Carolina.

About KRUK Spólka Akcyjna

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management of debt in Poland, Romania, Italy, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through Debt Purchase, Credit Management, and Other segments. It purchases and manages debt portfolios, including consumer, mortgage-backed, and corporate debts; and offers consumer unsecured, mortgage, and SME/corporate loans, as well as credit management services. The company also manages the receivables of banks, loan brokers, insurers, leasing companies, landline and mobile telecommunications operators, cable TV operators, digital TV operators, and FMCG companies. In addition, it provides Novum loan services; detective services; financial intermediation agency services; and auxiliary services to small and medium-sized enterprises. Further, the company collects, processes, and provides credit information on natural persons; offers receivable management services; and provides portfolio underwriting services. Additionally, the company invests in receivables and certificates of securitization funds; and acquires agricultural real estate properties. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Wroclaw, Poland.

