Head-To-Head Review: Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) versus Everest Group (NYSE:EG)

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) and Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Everest Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Tokio Marine shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Everest Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Everest Group pays an annual dividend of $7.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Tokio Marine pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Everest Group pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tokio Marine pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Group $12.06 billion 1.43 $597.00 million $53.86 7.35 Tokio Marine $50.28 billion 3.14 $2.79 billion $1.79 14.43

This table compares Everest Group and Tokio Marine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than Everest Group. Everest Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokio Marine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Everest Group has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokio Marine has a beta of -0.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Everest Group and Tokio Marine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Group 0 0 5 1 3.17 Tokio Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Everest Group currently has a consensus price target of $458.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.62%. Given Everest Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Everest Group is more favorable than Tokio Marine.

Profitability

This table compares Everest Group and Tokio Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Group 15.57% 21.85% 5.00% Tokio Marine 7.11% 12.54% 1.73%

Summary

Everest Group beats Tokio Marine on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, including marine, aviation, surety, errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, mortgage reinsurance, other specialty lines, accident and health, and workers' compensation products. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. The company was formerly known as Everest Re Group, Ltd. and changed its name to Everest Group, Ltd. in July 2023. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

