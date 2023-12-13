Headinvest LLC Buys 370 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 569.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.06. 377,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,867,859. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $52.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.95. The stock has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

