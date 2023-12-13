Headinvest LLC Decreases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Headinvest LLC cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,787 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,811,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,150,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 190,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.36. 980,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,950,162. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.79. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $77.90. The stock has a market cap of $102.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

