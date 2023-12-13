Headinvest LLC Decreases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Headinvest LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,958 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $135,502,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $72.93. 316,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,283,010. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.13. The company has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.23.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

