Headinvest LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Headinvest LLC lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.02. The stock had a trading volume of 312,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $106.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

