Headinvest LLC Sells 1,643 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Headinvest LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,838,000. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $108.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $113.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

