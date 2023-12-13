Headinvest LLC Sells 4,513 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Headinvest LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $73.37. 506,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,748,301. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.84 and a 200 day moving average of $71.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

