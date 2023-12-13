HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $182.43

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $182.43 and last traded at $181.56, with a volume of 71053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $178.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.27.

HEICO Stock Up 0.5 %

Insider Transactions at HEICO

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at $281,617,756.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HEICO

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the second quarter worth $130,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 41.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 18.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

