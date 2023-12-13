Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Bought by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herc by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,739,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,852,000 after purchasing an additional 149,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Herc by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,723,000 after buying an additional 14,108 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Herc by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after acquiring an additional 261,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Herc by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,965,000 after acquiring an additional 21,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Herc by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,451,000 after acquiring an additional 32,867 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

Herc Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Herc stock opened at $127.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.41. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.97 and a fifty-two week high of $162.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.10). Herc had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $908.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

About Herc

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.