Herc (NYSE:HRI) Shares Up 4.9%

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $130.74 and last traded at $130.46. 63,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 313,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.37.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Herc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.10). Herc had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $908.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. Herc’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,967,000 after purchasing an additional 878,615 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Herc by 37.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,667,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,303,000 after purchasing an additional 457,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Herc by 374.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after acquiring an additional 289,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,318,000. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the second quarter worth $27,754,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

