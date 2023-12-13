Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Up 275.0% in November

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HIHO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 16,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,680. Highway has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter. Highway had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 17.30%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Highway’s payout ratio is -66.66%.

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

