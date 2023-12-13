Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.600-3.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. Hillenbrand also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.660-0.710 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.47. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $53.76.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.11 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 20.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillenbrand

In other news, Director Helen W. Cornell purchased 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $249,449.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,285.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.54 per share, for a total transaction of $124,788.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,434.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen W. Cornell acquired 6,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $249,449.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,285.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,902 shares of company stock valued at $424,111. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hillenbrand

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 94.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

(Get Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.