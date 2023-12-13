Hook Mill Capital Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,180 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,000. Walmart accounts for approximately 3.2% of Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,354,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 31,931 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $151.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

