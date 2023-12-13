Hook Mill Capital Partners LP Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 41.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource makes up about 2.4% of Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.57.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLDR opened at $149.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 2.05. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.52 and a fifty-two week high of $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

