Hook Mill Capital Partners LP Sells 16,004 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP trimmed its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,418 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 16,004 shares during the period. DICK’S Sporting Goods accounts for approximately 4.6% of Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.07% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $8,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $75,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,545 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,240 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $856,426,000 after purchasing an additional 494,939 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.27.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $137.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.49 and a 200-day moving average of $123.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

