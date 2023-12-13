Hook Mill Capital Partners LP Takes $82,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 653 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lennar by 551.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Lennar by 75,322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,288,000 after acquiring an additional 934,746 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,173,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,991,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 229,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,106,000 after acquiring an additional 397,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.72.

Lennar Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LEN opened at $140.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.27 and a 200 day moving average of $119.64. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. Lennar’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $929,399.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

