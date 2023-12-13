Hook Mill Capital Partners LP Takes Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,356 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,508,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth about $6,895,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,705 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,960 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $20,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth about $21,321,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Performance Food Group news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $111,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,623,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,955 shares of company stock valued at $289,636 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

PFGC stock opened at $66.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.65. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $52.32 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

