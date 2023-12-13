Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Short Interest Up 380.0% in November

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 380.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Horizonte Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Horizonte Minerals Stock Performance

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile

HZMMF stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. Horizonte Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $2.16.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

