HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.760-0.860 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.250-3.650 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded HP from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Get HP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HPQ

HP Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.12. 1,218,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,146,276. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.43. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. HP has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. HP’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,668,707 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $45,388,830.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,781,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,868,740.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,668,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $45,388,830.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,781,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,868,740.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,666,568 shares of company stock valued at $279,521,351. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in HP by 176.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.