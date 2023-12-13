Humankind Investments LLC Acquires 677 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.40.

Shares of LOW opened at $208.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

