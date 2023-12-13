Humankind Investments LLC Acquires 799 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 37.6% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 118,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 74,824 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 22,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19,573.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 26,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 26,815 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.34 and a 200-day moving average of $77.10. The company has a market cap of $100.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

