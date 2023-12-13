Humankind Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,365,000 after buying an additional 58,249 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,967,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8,260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,781,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 153,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 74,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE WFC opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.32. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.