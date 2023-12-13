Humankind Investments LLC Invests $995,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,298,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $112,365,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $72.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.68 and its 200 day moving average is $72.38.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.