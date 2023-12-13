Humankind Investments LLC Purchases 6,598 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the quarter. CF Industries makes up 0.5% of Humankind Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 186.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

CF Industries stock opened at $74.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $101.07. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

