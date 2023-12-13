Humankind Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 2,203 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.36.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.04.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 162.05% and a net margin of 2.69%. Research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

