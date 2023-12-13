Humankind Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 93,630.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,855,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,932,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56,794,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,637,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,276,000 after purchasing an additional 228,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FMC by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,597,000 after buying an additional 70,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in FMC by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,958,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,535,000 after buying an additional 330,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FMC

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE:FMC opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $133.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average is $79.40.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.