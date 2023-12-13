Humankind Investments LLC Takes $323,000 Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $749.57.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GWW stock opened at $821.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $534.01 and a twelve month high of $824.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $760.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $735.40.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

