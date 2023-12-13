HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $19.28

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.28, but opened at $18.79. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $18.81, with a volume of 8,843 shares changing hands.

HCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of HUTCHMED from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.10 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,464,000 after buying an additional 3,586,271 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 62.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,750,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after purchasing an additional 673,820 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the second quarter valued at about $6,838,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 870,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 508,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the second quarter valued at about $5,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

