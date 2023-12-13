Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.91.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $149.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE H opened at $127.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $88.01 and a 1 year high of $128.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Richard C. Tuttle purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,787.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Tuttle acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,787.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,959,000 after buying an additional 1,571,739 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,693 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,465,000 after purchasing an additional 959,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 43.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,055,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,531,000 after purchasing an additional 925,005 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,319,000 after purchasing an additional 835,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

