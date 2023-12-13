IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Short Interest Up 266.2% in November

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 266.2% from the November 15th total of 439,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of IceCure Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on IceCure Medical from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

IceCure Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICCM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 418,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,397. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.72. IceCure Medical has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.03.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 77.41% and a negative net margin of 535.84%. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that IceCure Medical will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICCM. UBS Group AG raised its stake in IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in IceCure Medical by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in IceCure Medical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in IceCure Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

