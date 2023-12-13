ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Down to $4.89

Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.89, but opened at $4.78. ICL Group shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 140,115 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded ICL Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ICL Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICL Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ICL Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,038,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,460,000 after purchasing an additional 948,879 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 16,906,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851,284 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,704,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,159,000 after acquiring an additional 138,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,653,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,056,000 after acquiring an additional 363,493 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,414,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,630,000 after buying an additional 3,689,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

See Also

