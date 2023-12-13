ICON Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. During the last week, ICON has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $241.72 million and $6.49 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.
ICON Profile
ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 974,430,588 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 974,426,535.9998988 with 974,426,541.9439261 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.24392264 USD and is down -3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $8,089,026.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
ICON Coin Trading
