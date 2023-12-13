Idaho Trust Bank Acquires Shares of 6,639 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Idaho Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after buying an additional 144,822,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96,952.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,678,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,123,502,000 after purchasing an additional 53,622,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39,739.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,246,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190,712 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,908,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $39.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.16. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

