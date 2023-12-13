Idaho Trust Bank Buys Shares of 6,655 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $168.99 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.44 and a fifty-two week high of $169.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.