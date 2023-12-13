Idaho Trust Bank Buys Shares of 6,655 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IVE opened at $168.99 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.44 and a fifty-two week high of $169.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
