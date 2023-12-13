Idaho Trust Bank Invests $2.07 Million in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 1.3% of Idaho Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 290,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 73.5% in the second quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $15,258,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $243.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $259.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.93. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

