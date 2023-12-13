Idaho Trust Bank Takes $1.42 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Idaho Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.24. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

