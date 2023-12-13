Idaho Trust Bank Takes $222,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,117,639,000 after buying an additional 27,699,844 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,189 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,830,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,257 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,082,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,373,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.16 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.68 and a 200 day moving average of $93.83.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.2489 per share. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

