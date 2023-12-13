Idaho Trust Bank Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Idaho Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,633,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ opened at $107.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

