ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) were up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 746,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,185,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

About ImmunityBio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the second quarter worth $28,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

See Also

