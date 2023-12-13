ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 10/31/2023 earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. Analysts expect ImmunoPrecise Antibodies to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative net margin of 95.81% and a negative return on equity of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 million. On average, analysts expect ImmunoPrecise Antibodies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ImmunoPrecise Antibodies alerts:

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Down 2.6 %

IPA stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IPA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 62.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 54,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.