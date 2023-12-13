ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 10/31/2023 quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. Analysts expect ImmunoPrecise Antibodies to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 million. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative return on equity of 35.22% and a negative net margin of 95.81%. On average, analysts expect ImmunoPrecise Antibodies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:IPA opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.03. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $5.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 54,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 62.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 54,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

