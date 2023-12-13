Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Upgraded at SVB Leerink

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $78.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.09% from the company’s current price.

INCY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. Incyte has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $86.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.32 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Incyte by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Incyte by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Incyte by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 1,458.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

