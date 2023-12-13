Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) versus Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Financial Survey

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) and Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Indra Sistemas has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Jiangsu Expressway has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Indra Sistemas pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Jiangsu Expressway pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Indra Sistemas pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indra Sistemas 0 0 0 0 N/A Jiangsu Expressway 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Indra Sistemas and Jiangsu Expressway, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Indra Sistemas and Jiangsu Expressway’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indra Sistemas $4.06 billion 0.72 $181.11 million $0.53 15.66 Jiangsu Expressway N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Indra Sistemas has higher revenue and earnings than Jiangsu Expressway.

Profitability

This table compares Indra Sistemas and Jiangsu Expressway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indra Sistemas 4.80% 18.91% 4.21% Jiangsu Expressway N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Indra Sistemas beats Jiangsu Expressway on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indra Sistemas

Indra Sistemas, S.A. operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies; computing, electronics, and communications. The company researches, engineers, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, maintains, and repairs devices, equipment, and systems for data communication, encryption systems, encryption, beacon, and command and control center, as well as architectural and engineering technical services. In addition, it designs, develops, produces, and maintains navigation, landing assistance systems, and air traffic control systems; outsources business processes; delivers document management services and mortgage management; and manages digitalization and data capture. Further, the company provides business consulting, technology and solutions consulting services. Sistemas, S.A. was founded in 1921 and is based in Alcobendas, Spain.

About Jiangsu Expressway

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited engages in investment, construction, operation, and management of toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Yanjiang Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, Changyi Expressway, Yichang Expressway, and Wufengshan Bridge. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 17 road and bridge projects; and owned approximately 910 kilometers of roads and bridges. The company also offers passenger transportation; and ancillary services, including refueling, catering, shopping, automobile maintenance, advertising and accommodation, etc. In addition, it engages in the real estate development; and sale of electricity and petroleum products. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Nanjing, China. Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited is a subsidiary of JiangSu Communications Holding Co., Ltd.

