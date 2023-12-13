Insider Buying: Swift Networks Group Limited (ASX:SW1) Insider Purchases 1,212,121 Shares of Stock

Swift Networks Group Limited (ASX:SW1 – Get Free Report) insider Bradely (Brad) Denison bought 1,212,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,606.06 ($13,556.62).
Swift Networks Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,968.45.
Swift Networks Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Swift Networks Group
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Hot upgrades in beaten-down, high-yield consumer staples
- How to Invest in Energy
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
Receive News & Ratings for Swift Networks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swift Networks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.