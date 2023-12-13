Insider Buying: Swift Networks Group Limited (ASX:SW1) Insider Purchases 1,212,121 Shares of Stock

Swift Networks Group Limited (ASX:SW1 – Get Free Report) insider Bradely (Brad) Denison bought 1,212,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,606.06 ($13,556.62).

Swift Networks Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,968.45.

Swift Networks Group Company Profile

Swift Networks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides content and communications on television screens for out of home environments in Australia. It offers network solutions; Swift Access, a low-bandwidth entertainment and communications solution specifically designed for closed loop accommodation facilities; Swift Broadcast, a bandwidth-saving entertainment and communications solution; Swift Connect, a central content management system; and Swift Entertainment, a low-bandwidth solution.

